Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence in northern Israel targeted in drone attack by Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence in northern Israel was targeted by Hezbollah on Saturday. As per reports, the residence in Caesarea was targeted in a drone attack from Lebanon early in the morning.

The PMO issued a statement confirming the attack at the PM’s residence. The statement added that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara were not home at the time of the attack and that there were no injuries in the incident.

As per reports, the drone slammed into a building, causing an explosion. Two other drones launched from Lebanon at the same time were interpreted by Israeli forces. However, one drone was not intercepted and it crashed into the residence of the PM.

A social media post by Israeli Air Force said, ‘In the last hour, three unmanned aircraft crossed into the country from Lebanon. Two of the aircraft were intercepted. Another aircraft hit a building in Caesarea, no injuries.’

After the incident, alerts were activated in the Gilolit camp. However, later it was confirmed that there were no more enemy drones in the air. IAF added that the incident is being investigated.

