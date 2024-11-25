Biggest ever drug bust: Indian Coast Guard seizes 5 tonnes of drugs in Andaman waters

In one of the biggest ever drugs bust, Indian Coast Guard has apprehended a consignment of around five tonnes of drugs from a fishing boat in the Andaman waters.

Defense officials shared the details of the operations on Monday, November 25. “Indian Coast Guard has apprehended a huge consignment of around five tonnes of drugs from a fishing boat in the Andaman waters. This is likely to be the biggest ever drug haul by the Indian Coast Guard ever. More details awaited,” the officials said.

Notably, this operation comes amidst the ongoing crackdown on drugs smuggling in India with several consignments of drugs being captured on India’s western shore, but this capture on the eastern side of India is the biggest one of them all.



