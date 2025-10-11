Bihar Elections: Tej Pratap Yadav to contest from Mathura, to announce candidates of his Janshakti Janata Dal on Monday

Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) founder and former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav has said that he will be contesting the upcoming Bihar election from the Mahua assembly constituency. Yadav, who formed JJD after he was expelled from RJD by his father Lalu Prasad Yadav, further announced that his party will be announcing their candidates for the elections on October 13 (Monday).

“I will declare my candidates the day after tomorrow. I will contest from Mahua”, the JJD founder said while talking to reporters.

Tej Pratap Yadav had won the Mathura seat in 2015 assembly elections. He switched to Hasanpur in Samastipur district in 2020. Currently Mathura is held by RJD leader Mukesh Kumar Raushan.

On questions on possible alliance with other parties, he said, “Everyone is coming to meet me”. Tej Pratap said that his party is getting massive support from the public, claiming that people are attending their rallies without invitation.

Notably, his party has formed an alliance with the Vikas Vanchit Insaan Party, the Bhojpuri Jan Morcha, the Progressive Janata Party, the Rightful Rights Party, and the United Kisan Vikas Party. Tej Pratap Yadav said that he will fulfill his promises and address any issues faced by the people, saying “our organization works at the ground level.”

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls will take place on November 6, and the second phase will happen on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. Apart from Tej Pratap’s new party, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj is also contesting the elections.