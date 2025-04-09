Bijnor, UP: Bajrang Dal leader Monty killed by own father, stepmother and stepbrother because he wanted to donate land for Gaushala

In the Keeratpur area of Bijnor, UP, a Bajrang Dal leader named Satyendra alias Monty was brutally killed by his own father, stepmother and stepbrother over property-related disputes.

Monty’s body was discovered on April 7 by a local milkman when he arrived at their house in the morning. The witness found Monty’s body with deep injuries from a sharp weapon, and his parents in the house reportedly pretending to be unconscious. Monty’s stepbrother Manav was in the house too. The house had a 5-foot deep pit dug up. The family said they were looking for ‘treasure’ on the advice of a occult practitioner.

Police on Tuesday, April 8, informed that Monty wanted to own his share of 10 Beegha land in his father’s property and donate it for a Gaushala. This led to severe disputes with his father, stepmother and stepbrother, resulting in his murder.

Police have arrested Monty’s father Balraj alias Balle Pehelwan, his second wife Madhu, their son Manav, and two other persons named Shalini and Anuj for the crime. The murder weapon has been seized too.