BJP distances itself from Kangana Ranaut’s ‘bring back farm laws’ remark, Mandi MP says, ‘personal opinion’

After the BJP distanced itself from the remark by Kangana Ranaut about bringing back the 3 repealed farm laws, the Mandi MP responded saying that the remark was her personal opinion and it did not represent the stand of the party.

Absolutely, my views on Farmers Laws are personal and they don’t represent party’s stand on those Bills. Thanks. https://t.co/U4byptLYuc — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 24, 2024

Kangana’s response came after Gaurav Bhatia, national spokesperson of BJP, said in a video posted by ANI that her remarks about the now-repealed farm laws were going viral on social media. Bhatia said that BJP disapproved of the statement and that she was not authorised to speak on the matter. He also said that her statements don’t represent the views of the party.

Talking to reporters, Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut had said, “I think the losses that farmers have faced should be compensated. It could be controversial, but I believe the losses should be compensated, and farmers themselves should demand this so that they do not face setbacks.”

“In the development of the country, farmers are our pillar of strength. So, I want them to appeal themselves that the three laws, which were objected to by only a few states, should be reconsidered keeping in mind the interests of all farmers. I fold my hands and request that these laws be reconsidered for the benefit of all farmers,” she had added.