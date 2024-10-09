BJP gets Jalebi delivered to Rahul Gandhi after Haryana election victory. Payment mode? Cash On Delivery

After the historic third term that the BJP won in the Haryana Assembly Election, it has been poking fun at Rahul Gandhi, who faced yet another electoral defeat despite Leftists, Psephologists and the media attempting to create a narrative of the Haryana Elections being a ‘wave election’ in favour of Congress.

Haryana BJP ordered 1 KG Jalebi to be delivered to Rahul Gandhi’s residence. The payment method they chose was ‘Cash On Delivery’, which would mean that Rahul Gandhi would have to pay for the Jalebis upon the order being delivered.

The address of the recipient was 24, Akbar Road — the Congress headquarters in the national capital. In the recipient name, the Haryana BJP had cheekily written “Jalebi for Rahul Gandhi”.

भारतीय जनता पार्टी हरियाणा के समस्त कार्यकर्ताओं की तरफ से राहुल गांधी जी के लिए उनके घर पर जलेबी भिजवा दी है🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Xi8SaM7yBj — Haryana BJP (@BJP4Haryana) October 8, 2024

In the run up to the election, Rahul Gandhi had made a bizarre statement about Jalebis which has now become a running joke. He had said, “I tasted jalebi in the car and immediately messaged my sister Priyanka, saying that today I’ve eaten the best jalebi of my life. I’m bringing a box for you too,” he said in the video. Gandhi went further, suggesting that the sweet shop should open factories worldwide to make jalebi a global phenomenon”.

Days before the result, Congress leaders were mocking BJP talking about the exit poll and the landslide it predicted for Congress.

The running joke has now culminated into BJP sending a COD order to Rahul Gandhi.