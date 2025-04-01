On 1st April, Bharatiya Janata Party leader VV Vijeesh approached the Kerala High Court seeking an immediate ban on the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam film L2: Empuraan. The film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. It has triggered controversy over references to the 2002 Gujarat riots, as it misrepresents facts. The antagonist in the movie resembles a Bajrang Dal leader.

#BREAKING Petition filed by BJP leader in the Kerala High Court seeking an immediate ban on the controversial Malayalam film 'Empuraan'.



The petitioner alleges inflammatory content, including references to the 2002 Godhra riots and derogatory remarks about India's Ministry of… pic.twitter.com/8pGI54zKbY — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) April 1, 2025

In his petition, Vijeesh stated that the film maligns central agencies, misrepresents the Ministry of Defence, and risks disturbing communal harmony. The creators of the film, writer Murali Gopy and producer-actor Anthony Perumbavoor, faced severe criticism, after which they agreed to voluntary cuts.

Furthermore, Mohanlal has also issued a public apology, assuring that contentious elements would be removed, and apologised to fans “for the distress caused.” The matter is yet to be listed in the Kerala High Court, but the plea called for the Court to halt further screenings of the film to prevent escalation. Edited versions of the film are expected to be released this week.