BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga set to enter reality TV show Bigg Boss, will be a housemate in season 18

BJP Youth Wing General Secretary and Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga is set to enter the Bigg Boss house as one of the housemates for the 18th season of the popular reality TV show.

Born in 1985, Tajinder Bagga is the spokesperson for the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party. A member of the RSS since his teenage days, Bagga was earlier leading Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena, an organisation he founded.

Bagga also contested the last Delhi assembly elections from Harinagar, making them the youngest candidate in the 2020 Delhi elections.

Bigg Boss 18 will premier on Colors TV and Jio Cinema app on October 6, 2024. Salman Khan will return to host the show for the 15th time.