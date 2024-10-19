BJP nominates Navya Haridas against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll

On Saturday, October 19, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated Navya Haridas to contest against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the Wayanad by-elections for the Lok Sabha.

The Wayanad seat became vacant after Congress leader and current Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, won from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and decided to retain that seat after his victories in both constituencies.

Following Rahul Gandhi’s decision to vacate the Wayanad seat, the Congress party selected his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to contest from the constituency, marking her electoral debut.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the date for the Wayanad by-election on Tuesday. According to the commission, voting will take place on November 13, with the results to be declared on November 23.