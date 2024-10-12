BJP, ruling India, is a party of terrorists: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

On Saturday, October 12, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at PM Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and said hat it is a party of terrorists.

Notably, Indian government is run by BJP since 2014, the party accused of being run by terrorists by Mr. Kharge. He said, “Modi always labels Congress as an urban Naxal party… It’s his habit. But what about his own party? BJP is a party of terrorists, involved in lynchings. Modi has no right to make such accusations”.

Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi, the forever “crown prince” of Indian politics, had once told the US ambassador that Hindu extremist groups (Congress includes BJP and RSS in that) pose a greater threat to India than Islamists.

Looks like Congress has still not recovered from the unexpected loss in Haryana Assembly Elections, and their leaders are now spouting anything and everything to try and cover up their loss, including calling their main opponent terrorists.