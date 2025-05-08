Massive explosion reported 20 kms away from the residence of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad

Reports confirm that a significant explosion occurred approximately 20 kilometres from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s residence in Islamabad.

The blast took place amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, following India’s recent military operations, including drone and missile strikes targeting locations in Pakistan.

Heavy Pakistani shelling continues relentlessly along both the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC), heightening tensions and raising concerns of a prolonged confrontation. Villages in border areas have reported damage to civilian infrastructure and are witnessing mass evacuations as the shelling shows no signs of abating. Indian forces have responded in kind, maintaining a high state of alert and preparedness amid fears of escalation. The ongoing hostilities mark one of the most intense periods of cross-border fire in recent years.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz Sharif had called for an emergency meeting of Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) in response to escalating tensions with India.