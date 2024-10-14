Bomb threat forces Air India flight to make emergency landing in Delhi, passengers evacuated from train in Jalgaon after hoax tweet

An Air India flight, plying between Mumbai and New York, was forced to make an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport after receiving a bomb threat.

Passengers and crew members onboard the flight were quickly evacuated. The authorities are now inspecting the aircraft. All standard safety protocols are being followed. More details are awaited.

In a similar case, a bomb blast threat was received by rail authorities for the Mumbai-Hawra Mail. The threat, received through X (formerly Twitter) claimed that an explosion would take place after the train leaves Nashik station.

As a preventive measure, the train was stopped in Jalgaon at 4:15 am on Monday (14th October) and a search was conducted. It was later found to be a hoax.