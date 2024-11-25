Border Gavaskar Trophy: India takes 1-0 lead after defeating Australia by 295 runs

In the much anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and hosts Australia, India have taken a 1-0 lead after defeating the hosts in the first Test match at Perth.

After being reduced to 59/5 on the first morning, India rebounded in style, ultimately defeating Australia by 295 runs.

The win was powered by superlative performances by Captain Jasprit Bumrah, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, fellow opener KL Rahul, and back in form Virat Kohli. Debutants Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana also played their part, along with regulars like Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj.

The next Test match in the series is a day-night affair at the Adelaide Oval which starts on 6th of December.