BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who was in Pakistan’s custody since April 23, returns to India

Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who was in Pakistan’s custody since April 23, has been handed over to India. BSF said in a statement that Shaw was handed over to India at 10:30 am through the Attari border check post in Amritsar.

The handover was conducted peacefully, just days after the ceasefire agreed upon by India and Pakistan following the tensions during Operation Sindoor.

Today BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had been in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since 23 April 2025, was handed over to India: BSF



(Pic Source: BSF) pic.twitter.com/TVzagO0AhK — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2025

In its statement, BSF said, “Today at 1030 hrs Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw has been taken back from Pakistan by BSF at Attari – Wagha border. Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan territory, while on operational duty in area of Ferozepur sector on 23rd April 2025 around 1150 hrs and detained by Pak Rangers.”

Notably, Shaw was captured by Pakistan a day after Pahalgam terror attack when he inadvertently crossed over to the Pakistan side.