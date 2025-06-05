Thursday, June 5, 2025

Calcutta High Court grants interim bail to Sharmistha Panoli, pulls up Bengal Police for their actions

On Thursday, June 5, Calcutta High Court granted interim bail to law student and influencer Sharmistha Panoli. The influencer was arrested by Bengal Police from Gurugram in Haryana last month over her video against Pakistan which was deemed blasphemous by Indian Muslims who filed a complaint against her.

The Calcutta High Court also pulled up Bengal Police for their conduct during the entire episode and said, “You would be ashamed, this is about modesty of the young lady.”

Earlier, Sharmistha was sent to judicial custody but now she has been granted bail.

