A case has been reportedly filed against Ashok Wankhede, apparently a pro-Congress ‘journalist’, who said that Congress leader KC Venugopal provided tickets to his women friends in the Haryana elections.

A case has also been filed against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya in the court of Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Medchal Malkajgiri District.

Case filed against Ashok Wankhede for saying that KC Venugopal gave ticket to his female friend, which whole Faridabad knows.



Also against Amit Malviya for sharing this video https://t.co/44f5uMRkuV pic.twitter.com/g6wGtUmSsd — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) October 30, 2024

In the wake of a shocking debacle for the Congress party in the Haryana elections, Ashok Wankhede made serious accusations against Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, alleging that he distributed tickets to his “female friends” for the Haryana Assembly Polls. Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s media cell, shared a video on his X account where Wankhede is heard questioning, “Why should the people of Haryana elect the girlfriend of a General Secretary? Keep your relations at your house.”

In his post, Malviya criticized Congress for remaining silent on these allegations, captioning the video with, “Senior journalist and Congress supporter Ashok Wankhede continues to repeat his casting couch accusation against Congress leader KC Venugopal. Yet there’s silence—no one is dismissing Wankhede’s claim, let alone defending Venugopal. Is KCV isolated in Congress? He is Rahul’s go-to man.”