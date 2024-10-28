Centre to start population census in 2025, Lok Sabha delimitation set for 2028

The long delayed population census in India will finally begin in 2025. The process is set to be completed by 2026. The census was supposed to take place in 2021, however, it was delayed due to Covid. The last census took place in the year 2011.

Following the completion of the census process, a nationwide delimitation process for Lok Sabha constituencies will take place, expected to be finished by 2028.

As per reports, there are no plans to include Caste in the census.’A large workforce will be deployed by the government to ensure the census is completed in the planned timeframe.