Chandigarh: Overspeeding car breaks barricades, kills 3 including policeman and home guard at Zirakpur border

On the morning of Friday, 14 march, an overspeeding car broke the police barricades erected to regulate traffic movement on Holi and killed 3 on duty personnel.

As per reports, the force of the speeding car rammed the bodies of the policemen on the barbed wires of the fencing, disfiguring them.

The deceased are constable Sudarshan, homeguard Rajesh and a civilian whose identity is yet to be found. SSP Kanwardeep Kaur arrived at the spot after receiving information and took charge of the proceedings. The police have arrested the culprit after verifying CCTV footage.

As per reports, the on duty personnel had stopped a Baleno car for inspection near the barricades. An overspeeding Polo car came rushing and hit the constable, the home guard and the driver of the Baleno, throwing their bodies into the barbed wires. The bodies have been mangled and damaged in the collision.

A case has been registered in the Sector 31 police station on this regard.