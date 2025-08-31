Chhattisgarh: Police register FIR against TMC MP Mahua Moitra for giving ‘beheading’ threats to Home Minister Amit Shah

In a major development, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in Raipur city of Chhattisgarh on Saturday (30th August).

For the unversed, Mahua Moitra had declared on Thursday (28th August) that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah must be beheaded and that his severed head be placed on the table for display.

The TMC MP made the controversial remarks while speaking about the infiltration of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants into the Indian territory. “At first, Amit Shah’s head must be chopped off and put on the table,” she was heard saying.

FIR registered against TMC MP Mahua Moitra for 'objectionable' remarks against Union Minister Amit Shah: Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 31, 2025

The Raipur police have registered the FIR against Mahua Moitra based on a complaint by a local named Gopal Samanto.

The TMC MP was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 197 (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration).