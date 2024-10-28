Chitrakoot, UP: Father brutally kills own child with an axe, tries to set house on fire

In the Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh, a 35-year-old man has brutally killed his own 5-year-old son, allegedly after a fight with his wife and other family members. As per reports, angered and out of control after a fight with his wife, Rajkumar Nishad got an axe and brutally cut the child’s throat early on the morning of Monday, 28 October. The incident has occurred in the Mau police station area, in the Duvari village.

Reports stated that early on the morning of 28 October, at around 3 am, Rajkumar Nishad started fighting with his wife for some reason. In the noise of the argument, 3 of Nishad’s 4 children woke up. Nishad was beating his wife and children when his elderly father, who lives in the adjacent house with his elder son and his family, arrived. Natthu Prasad Nishad somehow managed to rescue his daughter-in-law and three grandchildren from Rajkumar’s raging attack. The youngest child Satyam was sleeping inside the room when Rajkumar Nishad shut the door from inside and attacked the child with an axe. When the family members created noise, shouting at him to stop, Nishad set the room on fire.

Police arrived on information of the family and arrested Rajkumar Nishad at the crime scene. Locals have stated that Rajkumar Nishad has a history of violent behavior and he often used to beat up his wife and children.