CNN removes panelist from show after he tells Palestine-supporter Mehdi Hasan, ‘I hope your beeper doesn’t go off’

CNN removed a panelist named Ryan Girdusky from the show hosted by commentator Abby Phillip after he made a reference to ‘blowing beepers’ while arguing with Mehdi Hasan. During the show, ‘liberal’ commentator Mehdi Hasan, who is of Indian origin and is often seen taking an Islamist, Leftist stand, declared that he is a supporter of the Palestinian cause.

Girdusky and Hasan were arguing over Donald Trump’s event at Madison Square Garden and how the US mainstream media tried to insinuate that everyone who attended the event was a ‘Nazi’ or a fascist. Hasan told Girdusky that if he or others don’t want to be called a Nazi, then they should stop hurling rhetoric.

Girdusky shot back at Hasan saying that Hasan is the one who is often called a anti-Semite, to which Hasan replied he is used to it and it is because he is a supporter of the Palestinian cause.

Girdusky, who is the founder of the 1776 Project, a political action group, said to Hasan, “I hope your beeper doesn’t go off”. Hasan was left looking shocked at the comment.

It is notable here that the ‘beeper’ reference was the event in September, where Israeli forces remotely activated explosives they had managed to hide inside pagers of Hezbollah operatives in a clandestine and vast operation months ago. The explosives blew up simultaneously, leaving thousands of Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon grievously injured, often maimed and incapacitated.

It was one of the most elaborate and shocking incidents of modern warfare performed by any government against a target opponent group. Soon after Israel took out almost the entire Hezbollah’s top leadership in precision strikes all over Lebanon.