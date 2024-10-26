Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh concerts’ fraudulent ticket sales: Enforcement Directorate conducts raids in 5 states

The Enforcement Directorate has initiated a search operation in five states regarding illegal ticket sales for Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh’s concerts. This step by ED comes after multiple FIRs regarding these tickets.

The Enforcement Directorate has launched a massive search operation across Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Bangalore – in connection with the illegal sale of tickets for the highly-anticipated concerts of Coldplay and Diljeet Dosanjh.

Reportedly, ED’s action comes after multiple FIRs were registered about fraudulent sales of tickets for these concerts.

Notably, the tickets for both these concerts sold instantly, leaving most fans disgruntled.

ED said, “Multiple FIRs have been filed in various states across the country, including an FIR filed by Bookmyshow against several suspects believed to be exploiting concertgoers. The FIR alleges that these individuals have engaged in selling counterfeit tickets and drastically inflating prices, taking advantage of the high demand for these coveted concerts.”



