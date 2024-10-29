Congress charge baseless: Election Commission of India says Haryana elections were flawless

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has dismissed allegations leveled by Congress concerning irregularities in the recently-concluded Haryana Assembly polls where Congress suffered a defeat at the hands of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) yet again. India’s top election body called the accusations of any irregularity ‘baseless’.

The ECI also asked Congress and other parties to avoid raising such baseless allegations around elections as it may cause unrest among the voters.

ECI’s response came after some Congress leaders and their supporters raised questions about the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the overall electoral process following the shocking defeat of Congress in the North Indian state.

BJP won its 3rd successive term in Haryana during the recent elections, while Congress was once again sent to the opposition by the voters.