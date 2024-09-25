On Wednesday (September 25), senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had a Freudian slip when he said that promises made to refugees from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir by former PM Manmohan Singh would be fulfilled. However, he quickly ‘corrected’ himself, clarifying that he was referring to Kashmiri Hindus and not refugees who had come to India from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

While addressing a rally in support of party candidates in Jammu, the former Congress president said, “Refugees came from PoK, and Manmohan Singh made a promise to them. That promise will be fulfilled. Sorry, the promise made to the Kashmiri Pandits by Manmohan Singh will also be fulfilled.”

The ‘return’ of Kashmiri Pandits has always been a significant issue in Jammu and Kashmir elections. It’s worth mentioning that in 1990, following terrorist incidents, a large number of Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee the valley. Since then, several elections have been held, with promises of their return, but this has not yet been realized.