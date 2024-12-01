Cyclone Fengal: 3 killed in Chennai, Indian Army conducting rescue operations

On Saturday, November 30, Cyclone Fengal made landfall near Puducherry. Accompanying the cyclone were heavy rainfall that lashed the area and strong winds. The torrential downpour accompanying the cyclone flooded several parts of Chennai and left three people dead in the city.

The three people who died were electrocuted in different parts of Tamil Nadu’s capital. However, no large scale damage was reported in Tamil Nadu or Puducherry due to the cyclone.

Meanwhile, Indian Army has been helping out in the rescue of people trapped due to the cyclone, and over 100 people were rescued from Puducherry by the army.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Airport reopened at 4 AM on Sunday, December 1, having been closed on Saturday due to the cyclone.