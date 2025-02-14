Goa: Court finds man guilty of rape and murder of Irish backpacker Danielle McLaughlin

On Friday (14th February), the District and Sessions Court in South Goa found a man named Vikat Bhagat guilty of the murder and rape of 28-year-old Irish woman Danielle McLaughlin.

The case dates back to March 2017 when the victim’s dead body was discovered from a field. An autospy revealed that McLaughlin died of strangulation and brain damage.

“We now hope that not only that Danielle can rest in peace but that we, as a family, can have some peace and comfort knowing that the person who brutally raped and murdered our precious Danielle has been convicted,” the victim’s family said in a statement.

The murder trial ran for about 8 years. Although it is required that media houses withhold the name of the victim in rape cases, the family of Danielle McLaughlin’s wanted to raise awareness of her case.

The victim had dual citizenship and had travelled to India on her British passport. She was in India for 2 weeks prior to her murder in Goa.

In a statement, Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris said, “While nothing can ease the pain of their loss, I hope that this verdict represents some closure for the family.”