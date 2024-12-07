Death threat to PM Modi received by Mumbai Police, threat sent from mobile number registered in Ajmer

On Saturday, December 7, Mumbai Traffic Police received a threat against Indian Prime Minister PM Modi on its WhatsApp helpline. The threat has been traced to a mobile number registered in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Mumbai Police has dispatched a team there to further investigate the matter and detain the suspect.

As per reports, the threatening message referenced two ISI agents and a plan to carry out a bomb blast aimed at PM Modi. The suspect’s identity has not been ascertained as yet.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under the appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation is underway.