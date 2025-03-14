Dehradun: Cop Aslam accused of raping and blackmailing a female colleague

In a startling incident, a female sub-inspector in Dehradun has accused a constable from her own department of rape and blackmail. She filed a complaint at Patel Nagar police station, resulting in a case being registered against the accused constable, Aslam, under serious charges.

In her complaint, the female sub-inspector disclosed that the accused constable not only attacked her but also recorded a video of the incident. “He warned me that if I spoke out, he would leak the video online,” she stated.

According to reports, the sub-inspector had recently been transferred from a hilly district to a Dehradun police station. Recounting the incident, she stated, “Since I was away from my duty location that day, I decided to stay at a hotel and asked my colleague, a constable, to book a room for me.”

The accusations state that upon reaching the hotel, the constable forcibly assaulted the female sub-inspector. The incident has triggered widespread outrage and raised serious concerns about safety and professionalism within the police force.

Authorities are treating the matter with urgency, and investigations are actively underway.