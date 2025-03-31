Monday, March 31, 2025

Delhi: 2-year-old girl dies after being crushed under car driven by 15-year-old

In a horrific incident in Delhi, a toddler girl was crushed to death by a 15-year-old driver in Paharganj area of Delhi. The accused was allegedly driving a Hundai Venue Car.

The teenager who was driving and his father have been arrested following the accident.

The child was playing on the road when a black Hyundai Venue car came from behind and ran over her.

The girl was hospitalised soon after but succumbed to her injuries soon after.

