Delhi: 2-year-old girl dies after being crushed under car driven by 15-year-old

In a horrific incident in Delhi, a toddler girl was crushed to death by a 15-year-old driver in Paharganj area of Delhi. The accused was allegedly driving a Hundai Venue Car.

The teenager who was driving and his father have been arrested following the accident.

Eid Joy Turns To Mourning As Car Driven By 15-Year-Old Crushes Toddlerhttps://t.co/EgneblDKUW



NDTV's @anushkagarg 2000 reports pic.twitter.com/k8z5jx9Pm8 — NDTV (@ndtv) March 31, 2025

The child was playing on the road when a black Hyundai Venue car came from behind and ran over her.

The girl was hospitalised soon after but succumbed to her injuries soon after.