Delhi Government issues order for complete ban on firecrackers during festive season

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has put a complete ban on all types of firecrackers during the festive period in the country. The government has banned manufacturing, storage and selling, including delivery through online marketing platforms and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers up to January 1, 2025.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee issued a notification regarding this ban on Monday, October 14. Delhi Police has been directed to implement this ban in the National Capital.

Notably, last month, AAP workers had celebrated former CM Arvind Kejriwal’s release from Tihar Jail by bursting firecrackers. However, just days ahead of Diwali, the AAP Government has issued the order to strictly ban all types of firecrackers.