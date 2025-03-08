Delhi Government approves ₹2,500 monthly aid for women under Mahila Samriddhi Yojana

The Delhi government on Saturday approved the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, which provides ₹2,500 per month to women. The announcement was made at a Women’s Day event organized by the Delhi Pradesh Mahila Morcha at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Following this, the registration process for women to avail of this scheme will begin. Other announcements in favour of women’s welfare are also expected.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “Today is Women’s Day. We had our cabinet meeting today, and our cabinet has approved the scheme – the promise that we made during the Delhi elections to provide ₹2500 to the women.”

The BJP had promised in its assembly election manifesto to provide ₹2,500 per month to economically weaker women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned in his election rallies that the scheme would be launched on Women’s Day.

Since the formation of the BJP government in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has held multiple meetings with officials to fulfil this promise. The scheme’s framework has been finalized, and it will be approved in a cabinet meeting on Saturday at 11 AM.

As per the information available, registrations for the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana will begin immediately after its announcement at the Women’s Day event. A dedicated portal has been created for registration. The scheme applies to women who are residents of Delhi, aged between 21 and 60 years, and registered voters in the city. However, women already receiving widow pensions, old-age pensions, or benefits from any other government financial assistance program will not be eligible for this scheme.