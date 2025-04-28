Delhi HC allows 3-day custody parole to former PFI chairman OMA Salam to attend his daughter’s last rites

The Delhi High Court Monday approved custody parole to OMA Salam, former chairman of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), allowing him to travel to Kerala for the last rites of his daughter.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja approved a three-day custody parole, permitting Salam six hours of supervised release per day.

The court further ruled that Salam must personally bear the travel expenses, along with those of his accompanying security personnel.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) opposed the extended parole, arguing that Salam’s prominent role within PFI could lead to a significant strain on state resources.

However, Salam’s counsel pleaded that he will only visit his daughter’s grave and will stay home with family members.

As PFI chairman, Salam was arrested in 2022 during a sweeping crackdown on the banned organisation.

On September 28, 2022, the government imposed a five-year ban on PFI and its affiliated organisations under UAPA for their terrorist activities.

