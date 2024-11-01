Delhi: Man and his nephew fatally shot while celebrating Diwali, shooter hired by a teenage boy

A man and his nephew were fatally shot while celebrating Diwali outside their home in Delhi’s Shahdara area on Thursday. A 17-year-old boy had allegedly hired the shooter over a financial dispute, said police.

In the footage going viral on the internet, Akash Sharma, aged 44, his 16-year-old nephew, Rishabh Sharma, and his 15-year-old son, Krish Sharma, can be seen setting off firecrackers on the narrow street outside their residence.

Moments later, the 17-year-old is seen arriving on a two-wheeler and touching Mr. Sharma’s feet, while the shooter stands nearby. Seconds after, the shooter fired multiple shots at Mr. Sharma, killing him and injuring his son. Rishabh was shot dead as he chased after the attackers.

The shooting took place in Shahdara’s Farsh Bazar area around 8 p.m as the victim was celebrating Diwali with his family.

Police stated that the teenager, a distant relative of Mr Sharma, had lent him around ₹70,000 a month prior. Mr Sharma, however, had not repaid the money or responded to his calls.

According to a senior police officer, the accused had planned the murder 17 days earlier. The minor already had an attempted murder case against him, while Mr Sharma had filed several complaints, including rape and murder charges, against the boy and his brother, Yogesh Sharma, who is Rishabh’s father.