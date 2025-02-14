‘Denied at every step’: Ahmed Patel’s son quits Congress

Faizal Patel, son of the late Ahmed Patel—an influential Congress leader from Bharuch—made headlines on February 13 by publicly announcing his departure from the Congress Party.

In an emotional social media post, Faizal revealed his decision, marking a significant break from his father’s long-standing political legacy. His unexpected move has sent ripples through Congress circles.

“With great pain & anguish, I have decided to stop working for @INCIndia. It’s been a tough journey for many, many years. My late father @ahmedpatel gave his entire life working for the country, party & the #Gandhi family. I tried following his footsteps but was denied every step of the way,” a deeply anguished Faizal tweeted.

He also shared the challenges he faced within the party, stating that despite his dedication, he encountered constant rejection.

However, he added that he will continue working for the people in every possible way. “The Congress Party will always be my family. I sincerely thank all Congress leaders, party workers, and well-wishers for their support,” he added.

Before reaching his final decision, Faizal had openly criticised the Congress Party’s approach to the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat. He had previously warned on social media that if he was not given the seat, Congress supporters might not back the party’s candidate.

However, in his latest statement, he clarified that while he was stepping away from Congress, he remained committed to public service and still considered the party his family.