DGCA warns Turkish Airlines after inspections reveal plane carrying explosives without declaring among other safety violations

Over the last week, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducted inspections of Turkish Airlines’ passenger and cargo aircrafts at 4 different airports in India. The DGCA inspection revealed several safety violations and the airline has now been warned to adhere to full international standards.

The safety inspections were conducted between May 29 and June 2 at Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru airports, and found violations by Turkish Airlines, a statement issued by the civil aviation ministry said.

During the inspection, the DGCA inspectors even found a cargo consignment containing explosives that did not have the required prior approval from the regulator, nor was it properly declared in official documentation.

DGCA will conduct follow up inspections to ensure that the airline is following all the safety regulations while operating in India.

Notably, diplomatic tensions between India and Turkey have increased ever since Turkey supported Pakistan during and after Operation Sindoor.