Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Dhirendra Shastry on Iltija Mufti’s statement ‘Hindutva is a disease’ says Hindutva is a remedy for the world

Bageswar Baba Dhirendra Shastry has responded to PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti calling Hindutva a disease. Speaking to media, Bageshwar Dham Sarkar stated that Hindutva is not a disease but a remedy for the world. He has termed Hindutva as not the ailment, but the medicine for socio-cultural ailments.

“Hindutva is not a disease, but a remedy for the world. It’s a way of life, a thought process that promotes unity…Hindutva is a medicine for this country and the world. It’s a philosophy that advocates for the well-being of all (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam). Hindutva sees Ram in everyone, Narayana in every human being, and Goddess Gauri in every daughter” Dhirendra Shastry said.

Iltija Mufti had recently said that Hindutva is a ‘disease’ and Indians have been afflicted by it. She added that Hindutva had defamed the name of Gods and has been using Ram’s name to inflict atrocities on people. Upon criticism, Iltija had doubled down on her Hindu hatred, claiming that there was nothing wrong in what she said.

