‘Don’t ask permission to fly’: Shashi Tharoor posts a cryptic message after Kharge’s jibe for Modi praise

On Wednesday, June 25, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared a cryptic post on X, a quote which seemed to be a discreet reaction to party criticism. Posting on X, Tharoor wrote, “Don’t ask permission to fly. The wings are yours, and the sky belongs to no one.” The message seemed to be telling people to pursue their dreams independently, without asking anyone for permission, clearly a coded message to the Congress leadership.

This was just hours after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge subtly took a jab at Tharoor for his appreciation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during India’s international outreach under Operation Sindoor. Tharoor had referred to PM Modi as a “prime asset for India,” which did not go down well with many in his party.

Kharge said, “Some say Modi first, not the country. What to do?” He raised the point that although the party had been united during Operation Sindoor, not all of them appeared to be on the same line.