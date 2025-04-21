Eight Naxals killed in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, no injuries to CRPF personnel

Eight Naxals have been killed in clashes with security forces in the Lugu Hills area of Lalpania in Bokaro district. The CRPF in a statement, added that the forces recovered one AK series rifle, one SLR, two INSAS rifles, and one pistol. No CRPF personnel have been injured in the operation.

On April 12, a jawan of Jharkhand Jaguar was killed, and a CRPF personnel was injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa, Ranchi DIG-cum-Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha said in a statement.

Earlier, two CRPF jawans were injured during anti-Naxal operations in an IED blast in Jharkhand’s Jharaikela. Both personnel were shifted to Ranchi for better treatment.

Anti-Naxal operations are underway at full capacity across all districts affected with Left Wing Terrorism. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier stated that the fight against Naxalism is reaching to an end, as the Naxals are slowly being wiped out district after district. Naxals activity is limited to only 6 districts as of now. The HM has set the target of March 2026 for the complete routing of Naxalism from the country.