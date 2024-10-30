Elon Musk asks people to submit X-Rays, PET scan and MRIs to Twitter’s AI Grok for analysis, post feedback

World’s richest man and X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk has shared a post asking people to submit images of their medical reports such as X-Rays, PET scans, and MRIs to X’s Artificial Intelligence Grok. Musk posted that Grok’s medical analysis capabilities are still early stage and still being tested, but it can be quite good.

He asked X users to give feedback on how Grok’s analysis was.

Try submitting x-ray, PET, MRI or other medical images to Grok for analysis.



This is still early stage, but it is already quite accurate and will become extremely good.



Let us know where Grok gets it right or needs work. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2024

In response, many across the world have started sharing photos of their medical reports, even blood tests, and sharing what Grok responded with. Some doctors have also pointed out some flaws in Grok’s analysis and deduction from medical test images.

It’s good with MRI images! pic.twitter.com/kwG7j572qU — Michael Trinh (@_mctrinh) October 29, 2024

Many users also urged people to refrain from sharing sensitive medical data with an AI bot owned by a big company.

I can't believe people are actually falling for this



Please don't give your sensitive medical data to train an AI, which won't ever be better than having a trained human tell you the results anyway https://t.co/sJyDIwmpZT — Jesse Coghlan (@jessecogo) October 30, 2024

