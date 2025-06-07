Elon Musk deletes posts claiming Donald Trump featured in Epstein Files

In what many see as a signal of a brewing truce, Elon Musk has quietly deleted his explosive posts accusing President Donald Trump of being named in the sealed Jeffrey Epstein files. The move comes after days of escalating tension between the tech billionaire and the former president—fueling speculation that backchannel diplomacy may be cooling the feud.

Earlier this week, Musk had tweeted, “Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT.” He later ominously added, “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s accusation came after he blasted Trump’s $4 trillion tax-and-spend legislation as a “disgusting abomination.” Trump hit back, calling Musk “crazy,” accusing him of “ingratitude,” and threatening to revoke federal contracts granted to Musk’s companies.

Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier with ties to global elites, died in jail in 2019 under murky circumstances. The files surrounding his case remain sealed—fuelling decades of speculation.