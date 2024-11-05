On the 5th of November, billionaire Elon Musk sat down for a long podcast with Joe Rogan, with both endorsing Donald Trump for President ahead of the US Presidential Elections. During the podcast, Elon Musk and Joe Rogan talked about Peanut the Squirrel and his merciless execution by the government, hinting at how important it was to defeat Democrats and their nominee Kamala Harris.

“How can it be that we live in America, supposedly the land of the free, and the Government can barge into your home with guns, and take your pets and execute them. If they can do that to your pets, what do you think they can do to you”, Elon Musk said. “It was a beloved pet squirrel and raccoon too and the Government barges into people’s house and kills them. This should get people mobilized. You saw John Wick right? They tried to offer John Wick tons of money and he said no I’m out, then they killed his dog, and it was a bad idea”, he added.

“They shouldn’t have killed that squirrel. It’s just a f***ing squirrel. It’s not a crocodile or an anaconda. They’re spending your tax dollars to come and execute your pets? What the f**k is going on? We have to fight back against this”, said Elon making a legendary John Wick reference.

“I don’t know man, just get out there and go vote for Peanut”, he added.

🚨ELON MUSK TALKS ABOUT PEANUT THE SQUIRREL! 🐿️🥜



ELON: "How can it be that we live in America, supposedly the land of the free, and the Government can barge into your home with guns, and take your pets and execute them. If they can do that to your pets, what do you think they… pic.twitter.com/C7UrvgUik4 — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 5, 2024

On 30 October, an orphaned squirrel named Peanut, who became a social media sensation, was euthanised by New York state officials after being seized from the home of his caretaker, Mark Longo. According to reports, New York officials raided Longo’s house and seized the squirrel along with a rescued raccoon named Fred. Both animals were euthanised on the same day they were taken from Longo.

Read the full story about the merciless killing of Peanut here.