Engineer Ravindra Verma, who shared classified details of warships and submarines with Pakistan, remanded to police custody

On Monday, June 2, Engineer Ravindra Verma, who was arrested for allegedly spying and sharing details on warships and submarines with Pakistan, has been remanded to Police custody till 5th June.

27-year-old Mechanical Engineer Ravindra Verma was arrested on Wednesday, May 28, from Thane. The police investigation revealed that Verma repeatedly sent sensitive information to Pakistan.

Verma was employed as a Junior Engineer with a defence technology firm, that granted him access to the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

Verma shared sensitive information about warships and submarines to the Pakistani intelligence operative through sketches, diagrams and audio notes. As per reports, Verma was apparently honey trapped by a Pakistani agent and after that he started working for them. He also received substantial amounts of money in his bank accounts, both in India and abroad.