Amid Ramzan celebrations, blast rocks mosque in Pakistan

On Friday (14th March), an explosion took place at a mosque in South Waziristan in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

According to reports, four people, including children, were injured in the blast. So far, no terror outfit has taken responsibility for the attack.

It is believed that the explosion was carried out to kill Abdullah Nadeem, a leader of the political party ‘Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)’. He sustained serious injuries in the attack and had to be hospitalised.

The development comes amid the ongoing Razman celebrations in Pakistan and the Muslim world.