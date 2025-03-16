Friday, September 26, 2025

Pakistan: ‘Unknown men’ gun down close aide of 26/11 terror mastermind Hafiz Saeed

Faisal Nadeem alias Abu Qatal, who was the most wanted terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was shot dead in Pakistan on Saturday (15th March) night. Qatal had planned several terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. He also played a key role in the fatal attack on a bus carrying pilgrims returning from Shiv Khori temple in the Reasi District of Jammy and Kashmir on 9th June 2024.

Qatal was one of the three LeT handlers charge-sheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the terror attacks on civilians in the Dhangri and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir in January 2023. The two other charge-sheeted terrorists are Saifullah alias Sajid Jutt (known by several names including Ali, Habibullah and Nouman) and Mohammad Qasim.

