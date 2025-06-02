Farid Mansoori arrested, his two minor associates detained after they attempt to murder an Instagram influencer for his login credentials

On Sunday, June 1, Nashik police in Maharashtra detained 3 individuals, two of them minors, for attempting to murder an Instagram influencer in order to get access to his social media account. The victim, Saurabh Maurya is 17 years old and has a following of over 8,00,000 on Instagram.

Police constables Santosh Avhad and Azaruddin Inamdar were conducting their routine patrol along the Godavari river, beneath the Kannamwar bridge when they noticed 5 youths in a heated altercation. The police officials then noticed one of the individuals threatening another with a chopper at his neck and were trying to kill him.

After investigation, it came to light that the victim Maurya is a social media influencer. He has more than eight lakh followers. To get access to that, the accused intercepted him and demanded his social media login credentials.

The 2 minor accused have been taken into juvenile custody while Mansoori has been arrested. A case has been filed at Bhadrakali police station under sections 109, 118(1), 352, 351 (2) (3) 3(5) of the BNS and sections 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.