In the wee hours of Friday (24th October), a Volvo bus carrying passengers to Bengaluru from Hyderabad caught fire and killed at least 25 people. The incident occurred near Chinnatekuru village in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

As per reports, a total of 40 passengers were aboard the bus when the tragic incident took place.

According to the police, an accident occurred between the said bus and a motorcycle, which resulted in the bus’s fuel tank catching fire.

I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 24, 2025

In a statement on X, the Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu extended support to the victims.

While speaking about the matter, Kurnool District Collector A Siri informed, “The incident occurred between 3 am and 3:10 am when a motorcycle collided with the bus rupturing the fuel tank. The resulting leak in tank and friction might have caused the fire.”