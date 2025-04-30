‘First brick of Babri mosque in Ayodhya to be laid down by Pak soldiers’: Pakistani Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan

Islamabad is buzzing once again with belligerent rhetoric, as Pakistani lawmakers ramp up their calls for the Shehbaz Sharif government to respond with full force to any so-called “Indian misadventure.”

But this time, the war drums are beating louder than ever. In a stunning display of delusion and provocation, Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan declared, “The time is not far when the first brick of the new Babri mosque in Ayodhya will be laid by Pakistan Army soldiers, and the first azaan will be given by Army Chief Asim Munir himself.”

Pakistani Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan on Tuesday.



'The First brick at the new Babri Mosque in Ayodhya will be put by Pak Army soldiers, & first azan by Pakistan Army chief Munir'



'We are not wearing bangles'



Lauds India listed Khalistani terrorist Pannun https://t.co/XCWFQ8j7rI pic.twitter.com/rWpFwqaevz — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) April 30, 2025

With statements like these, Islamabad isn’t just flirting with fantasy—it’s practically scripting a geopolitical soap opera.

Remarks by Palwasha and other senators in Pakistan’s upper house, coming at a time of heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack that left 28 dead, risk adding fuel to an already volatile situation.

Responding to growing calls within India for the Modi government to launch a military response over the Pahalgam attack, Palwasha remarked that India “must realise there’s a vast difference between cinematic fantasies and the realities of the battlefield.”

