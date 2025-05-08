Following Operation Sindoor, Pakistan shifts all remaining PSL matches to Karachi

Following Operation Sindoor launch by India to target terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, it has been decided to shift all remaining matches of the Pakistan Super league (PSL) to the port city of Karachi in the south of the country, A Sports reported. PSL started on April 11 and is set to conclude on May 18.

There are 8 matches in total remaining in the tournament, 4 league matches, and 4 matches in the playoffs, including the Final. 3 of the 4 remaining league matches were supposed to take place in Rawalpindi and 1 in Multan. In the playoffs, Rawalpindi was supposed to host the Qualifier, while Lahore was supposed to host the 2 Eliminators and the Final.

Reportedly, the decision was taken during an emergency meeting at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The meeting was attended by PSL franchise owners and representatives from law enforcement agencies.