Former IPS DK Panda who turned into woman calling himself ‘Doosri Radha’ now claims he lost Rs 381 crores in online trading scam

Former IPS officer DK Panda, who had retired from his job after claiming God came in his dreams and asked him to become ‘Radha Rani’, has claimed that criminals defrauded him of Rs 381 crores. As per reports, DK Panda’s complaint was registered at the Dhoomanganj police station in Prayagraj, UP.

Panda has made big claims, saying the alleged fraud of his money must be related to ‘terror funding’, and has requested that the investigation should be carried out by CBI or NIA.

Panda is a 1971-batch IPS officer. Around 2005, he had started claiming he had spiritual visions and Lord Krishna came in his dreams to tell him that he is ‘Doosri Radha’. He had started to dress up as a woman wearing make-up, jewellery and traditional costumes. He took voluntary retirement in 2005.

In his complaint, Panda has claimed that he was contacted by a person named Arav Sharma from Cyprus, and was connected to a WhatsApp group operated by one alleged ‘Finnix Group’ from London. He reportedly made substantial profits through online trading, but the Group refused to pay back his profits and investments.

Police have stated that investigations have begun.