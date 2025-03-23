Former US attorney, who was the prosecutor in the case of CIA agent who leaked Israeli secrets, found dead

Jessica Aber, the former US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was found dead at her apartment on Saturday (22nd March). She was 43 years old.

Aber served in her position from October 2021 until her resignation in January 2025. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading up to her death.

She was the lead prosecutor in the case of Asif Rahman, a CIA agent who was arrested on charges of leaking classified documents revealing Israeli military preparations for a potential strike on Iran.

“Asif Rahman is pleading guilty in federal court three months to the day that he disclosed top-secret American documents in violation of his oath, his responsibility, and the law,” Jessica Aber had previously said.

“This District, in partnership with federal law enforcement and the intelligence community, exemplified dedication, skill, and speed to bring him to justice expeditiously. Mr. Rahman’s actions placed lives at risk, undermined U.S. foreign relations, and compromised our ability to collect vital intelligence in the future,” she emphasised.

The news of Jessica Aber’s death comes a month before Rahman’s sentencing in Virginia.